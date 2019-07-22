English
    Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Turns 5; Fans Recall MaNan's Magical Moments

    The youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan enjoyed a phenomenal fandom across the country. The first season of the show premiered on MTV on July 21, 2014. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, who played the roles of Manik and Nandini, became household names with the show. Fans loved the couple so much that they named them 'MaNan'. Recently, the show turned five and fans reminisced the magical moments of MaNa. They trended #KYYTurns5 on social media. Take a look at the cake sent by fans and also check out fan comments!

    Niti & Parth's KYY Turns 5!

    Niti shared a picture of the dolls of herself and Parth on a heart-shaped block, which had 'MaNan Hamesha. Till the stars shine and fireflies exist' written on it and captioned it, "When did I get so tall? Or rather how are we the same height? @parth_samthaan? Hahaha" and "Thank you guys. 5 years". (-sic) Also, there was a cake, which had '5 years of KYY' written on it. Parth too shared a few pictures and thanked fans for their love.

    Laghate Parth FanClub

    "This eye locks were magical, they still give goosebumps whenever we watch them! MaNan completed 5 years and they still own our hearts as they did in the day one! #KYYTURNS5." - (sic)

    @Lakshita_22

    "My cute little munchkins are too good for this world. The couple who didn't allow any outside force to separate them ever, it was always them and their internal issues. A youth couple which was far more mature than the older couples in handling relationships. #KYYTURNS5." - (sic)

    @niti_squad, @ManaRana13 & @Ssimrannnn

    @niti_squad: If you are angry sad or anything just there a medicine for us always just was kyy manan u just feel fresh better instantly. That's is our show spl. #KYYTURNS5. - (sic)

    @MananRana13: Out Manan is 5 years old !! And our love is still the new born as it was on first day.... 💝 #KYYTURNS5. - (sic)

    @Ssimrannnn: MaNan a magical chemistry which cant be recreated #KYYTURNS5. - (sic)

    @juhipandya94, @shanvisinha12 & @TSwagata

    @juhipandya94: It's freaking 5 years can't believe it. It's been amazing journey since 2015 #KYYTURNS5. - (sic)

    @shanvisinha12: Manan is always special #KYYTURNS5. - (sic)

    @TSwagata: From Manik Nandini to MaNan ❤️...A iconic story of Stars and Fireflies... forever hamesha ❤️...#KYYTURNS5. - (sic)

    @valliraghu

    "#IndiaTrends No 1. That is what they deserve #KYYTURNS5 #MaNanHamesha Forever and beyond. <3 Thanks for giving me so many beautiful friendships, relationships, and of course #MaNan and also many more beautiful things which made me what I'm today! Literally gave me a lot. <3" - (sic)

    (Images Source: Twitter)

