Parth Samthaan Proves He Is Perfect BF By Doing This Heart Touching Thing For Erica Fernandes!

Parth Proves That He Is A Perfect Boyfriend!

Now, a fresh rumour suggests that Parth did something heart touching to Erica when she fell sick on the sets of Kasautii, which proved that he is a perfect boyfriend!

Erica Fell Sick On Sets

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Erica wasn't feeling well on the sets around 4 pm and that's when a doctor was called who said that the actress needs some rest. The shooting was called off earlier in the evening so that Erica gets well soon."

Parth Made Sure He Didn't Leave Her & Rests Well!

The source further added, "When the doctor left, Parth was by her side for the whole time, taking care of her. While her co-stars also spent some time with her, Parth made sure he didn't leave her and rests well."

Parth & Erica

Recently, the actress shared a beautiful photo of hers and Parth's from a photoshoot that was taken during their Mussoorie visit! The picture indeed will make any AnuPre fans wish that the pair was a real couple!