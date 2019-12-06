Parth Samthaan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Erica Fernandes; Says She's Reserved

‘I Was Never In A Relationship With Erica’

Parth was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. We are great friends and have a lot of fun on the set. We share a good on-screen chemistry as well. During my previous show, I would retire to my make-up room immediately after shooting my scenes, but that's not the case here. Erica and I have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out, and party together."

Parth Says Erica Is Reserved

The actor further added, "She is a bit sensitive and is easily offended when I crack jokes. I often apologise to her to restore peace. She is quieter and reserved, while I am always trying to pull a fast one on people."

On Rumours Of Him Dating Ariah Agarwal

It has to be recalled that there were rumours that Parth has moved on, to Ariah Agarwal post his break-up with Erica. The actor calls it the 'most hilarious story'. He also revealed that when Ariah was told about the reports, they had a great laugh; he even showed it to Erica and she too laughed over it. The actor further added that his co-stars often tease him to post a picture with a girl so that it becomes news the next day.

Parth Is Single!

While Parth revealed that he is still single, he says that love is a beautiful feeling and adds that everyone should fall in love at least once. He also hopes to find a right person, whom he will never outgrow.