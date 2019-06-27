Wait, What? Parth Samthaan REFUSED To Do Sonakshi Sinha's Film Khandaani Shafakhana!

Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been hitting the headlines! He has impressed viewers with his role of Anurag Basu on the show. The fans also love the on and off screen chemistry with the lead actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna. There have been rumours of the couple dating. It was also said that the couple was participating in Nach Baliye 9, but later it was said that they were not even approached for the show.

Now, it is being said that Parth was offered Khandaani Shafakhana that stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role! According to Pinkvilla report, the actor refused to do the film! Surprising isn't it?

The reason for Parth not doing the film was apparently the screen time. According to the report, "The actor was not happy with the role time of the character, and hence, thought of giving it a miss."

A few years ago, there were reports that Parth would be making his Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah. The actor had also confirmed the same and said that it's a romantic comedy back then and added that he doesn't want to talk much about it as they are trying to keep it low key! But the reports vanished! The actor had also done a movie named Googly Jo Gayi which was produced by Subhash Singh. But the film is yet to hit the theatres. Well, we hope Parth's Bollywood dreams fulfill soon!

Currently, the actor is in Switzerland along with his other Kasautii co-actors to shoot for an upcoming sequence.

