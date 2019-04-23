English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Parth Samthaan Resumes Work Post His Father's Demise; Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Dad

    By
    |

    Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen as Anurag Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, lost his father. Apparently, the actor got the news of his father's deteriorating health while he was shooting. He rushed to the hospital where his father was admitted. Unfortunately, the actor reached Pune after his father breathed his last. His father was hospitalised due to old age. After completing his father's last rites, Parth resumed work. The actor shared a smiling picture of his father and wrote a heartfelt post remembering his dad.

    Parth Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Late Dad

    Parth wrote, "The man known for his vibrant smile ,his hard work,and the way he kept his relations .........perhaps the last time I saw Him smiling 😊...RIP Pappa ....Love....Always❤️"

    TV Actors Offer Condolences Over His Father's Demise

    His friends from the industry offered condolences. His show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Condolences parth❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

    Karan Jotwani Writes...

    "Maybe only you know how you're holding up. He's right here with you, watching you grow into a better human. Be strong. Love, always.. take care of aunty. Sorry again 🙏🏻♥️"

    Scarlett, Arjun & Varun

    Scarlett Rose: You have made him proud ❤️
    Arjun Bijlani: RIP 🙏
    Varun Sood12: Strength to you and your family ❤️

    Most Read: Rahul Dev's Father Hari Dev Passes Away At 91; Shahrukh Khan Shares A Heartfelt Tribute

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue