Parth Samthaan Resumes Work Post His Father's Demise; Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Dad
Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen as Anurag Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, lost his father. Apparently, the actor got the news of his father's deteriorating health while he was shooting. He rushed to the hospital where his father was admitted. Unfortunately, the actor reached Pune after his father breathed his last. His father was hospitalised due to old age. After completing his father's last rites, Parth resumed work. The actor shared a smiling picture of his father and wrote a heartfelt post remembering his dad.
Parth Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Late Dad
Parth wrote, "The man known for his vibrant smile ,his hard work,and the way he kept his relations .........perhaps the last time I saw Him smiling 😊...RIP Pappa ....Love....Always❤️"
TV Actors Offer Condolences Over His Father's Demise
His friends from the industry offered condolences. His show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Condolences parth❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."
Karan Jotwani Writes...
"Maybe only you know how you're holding up. He's right here with you, watching you grow into a better human. Be strong. Love, always.. take care of aunty. Sorry again 🙏🏻♥️"
Scarlett, Arjun & Varun
Scarlett Rose: You have made him proud ❤️
Arjun Bijlani: RIP 🙏
Varun Sood12: Strength to you and your family ❤️
