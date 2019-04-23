Parth Samthaan Resumes Work Post His Father's Demise; Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Dad

Parth Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Late Dad

Parth wrote, "The man known for his vibrant smile ,his hard work,and the way he kept his relations .........perhaps the last time I saw Him smiling 😊...RIP Pappa ....Love....Always❤️"

TV Actors Offer Condolences Over His Father's Demise

His friends from the industry offered condolences. His show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Condolences parth❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Karan Jotwani Writes...

"Maybe only you know how you're holding up. He's right here with you, watching you grow into a better human. Be strong. Love, always.. take care of aunty. Sorry again 🙏🏻♥️"

Scarlett, Arjun & Varun

Scarlett Rose: You have made him proud ❤️

Arjun Bijlani: RIP 🙏

Varun Sood12: Strength to you and your family ❤️