    Shocking! Did Parth Samthaan Spread The Rumour Of Erica Fernandes & Vikas Gupta's Affair?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Recently, there were rumours that Parth Samthaan's alleged ex-girlfriend Erica Fernandes is dating his friend, Vikas Gupta. The speculations were illogical, as it was made based on the similar hoodies that Vikas and Erica wore. When Vikas was asked about the dating reports, he denied it. Well, many people must be wondering as to how this rumour was circulated!

    Parth Spread Erica & Vikas's Affair Rumour!

    Parth Spread Erica & Vikas’s Affair Rumour!

    As per a Spotboye report, it seems that Parth was the person who spread Erica and Vikas's affair rumour! It has to be recalled that things are not good between Erica and Parth.

    Parth, Vikas & Erica's Bond

    Parth, Vikas & Erica’s Bond

    Recently, Erica ignored Parth at an event. It has to be recalled Parth and Vikas were great friends, but their infamous fight (Parth had accused Vikas of sexually abusing him) had a major impact on their friendship. Although they patched up after the fight, their bond is not as strong as before.

    The Hoodie Story!

    The Hoodie Story!

    On how the hoodie story was spread... Apparently, Erica and Vikas were out for dinner with Ekta Kapoor at JW Marriott. Vikas, who was already at the hotel, joined the duo after his gym session. He had a few hoodies in his bag and since Erica was feeling a bit too cold at the restaurant, Vikas offered her one of his hoodies. The trio also had some fun moments and shared the same on social media.

    Parth Thought Of Seizing The Opportunity!

    Parth Thought Of Seizing The Opportunity!

    Rumour has it that Parth got to know about the same! As per the report, the actor thought of seizing the opportunity in his interest and circulated whatever happened between the trio that night with a few people, who in turn, spread the news. A few journalists too went ahead with the story without clarifying the same. Well, this is how Erica and Vikas's 'affair' became viral!

