WHAT'S GOING ON! Vikas & Parth Unfollow Each Other; Vikas Says We're Neither Friends Nor Enemies!

Parth & Vikas Unfollow Each Other On Instagram!

Parth and Vikas have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, disappointing their fans. This hinted that their friendship might have turned sour. However, Vikas refuted the report and called it rubbish.

‘We Were Never Following Each Other On Social Media’

When Vikas was asked about him unfollowing Parth, he told TOI, "We were never following each other on social media. The news is rubbish. We are neither friends nor enemies."

‘It’s A Way That Works For Both Of Us’

He further added, "We work together on a couple of things and because we have worked in the past we understand each other's strengths. Following not following on social media doesn't matter. We have decided to not indulge in this. It's a way that works for both of us."

Parth Praises Vikas

While we wondered what's wrong between them, Parth shared a video of Vikas and his mother on Kitchen Champion and praised him for his love for his mom!

Parth Loves This Quality In Vikas The Most

Parth wrote, "This is one quality that I respect the most ..the love that you have for Aunty. Parents are the most important people in life. We just don't realise it. I am glad you do 😊 @gupta.sharda aunty you are looking amazing 😊 @colorstv #guchipoo #kitchenchampion Tomorrow 1.30pm on colors 🤓🤓" - (sic)