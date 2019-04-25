Pavitra Rishta’s Ankita Lokhande Kisses BF Vicky Jain At A Wedding; The Video Goes VIRAL!
Ankita Lokhande, who got popular with her role Archana in Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta, has forayed into Bollywood. The actress won accolades for her role Jhalkaribai on Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Not just professionally, the actress has been hitting the headlines for her personal life as well. It has to be recalled that the actress was earlier dating her Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, but the duo broke up. Later, there were reports of the actress dating Mumbai-based businessman beau Vicky Jain.
Ankita Makes Her Relationship With Vicky Official!
Ankita had kept her relationship under wraps since a long time. It is in January 2019, the actress made her relationship with Vicky official. Speaking about Vicky, Ankita had told BT, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right."
Ankita Kisses Vicky At A Wedding!
The couple has been spotted together at a few occasions together. Recently, the actress was spotted attending a friend's wedding with Vicky, and the two were dancing with each other. Ankita was all smiles and kisses Vicky while dancing with him. This video has been breaking the internet!
Ankita & Vicky At Friend’s Wedding
At the wedding, Ankita looked gorgeous in a heavy embroidered white saree and jhumkas. Her boyfriend was seen twinning in white with his ladylove. He donned white Indo-western attire.
Is Marriage On Cards?
It is being said that the couple is all set to tie the knot this year, but Ankita refuted the rumours. She told BT, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."
