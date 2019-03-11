Pavitra Rishta’s Puru Chibber-Roshni Banthia Wedding: The Couple Look Madly In Love With Each Other
Puru Chibber, who got popular with his role of Sachi Deshmukh from Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta, got married to his girlfriend Roshni Banthia, yesterday (March 10, 2019). Roshni is a professional photographer and a web designer by profession. Apparently, the couple have known each other for almost 11 years now and had been dating each other since the past few months. They got engaged on December 31, 2018. The wedding festivities began with mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies were a grand event. Check out inside pictures.
Roshni’s Mehendi Ceremony
It was a destination wedding for the couple. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan. At mehendi ceremony, Roshni looked pretty as she sported a green sleevless kaftan and black shades.
Puru & Roshni At Sangeet Ceremony
In the evening was sangeet ceremony for which the couple colour coordinated. While Puru wore a grey kurta pyjama and silver koti, Roshni looked stunning in a grey lehenga.
Sangeet Was A Grand Event
Puru is veteran actress Vibha Chibber's son. Vibha and her girl gang performed at the sangeet ceremony. Puru had shared a few videos on his social media account. The couple also performed to the song ‘Lamberghini'.
Puru & Roshni’s Haldi Ceremony
Puru donned yellow shirt and white dhoti at haldi ceremony. Puru was all in smiles as his friends and family members applied haldi on him. Roshni too wore yellow dress.
Puru & Roshni’s Wedding
On the D-day, Puru and Roshni made a perfect couple. The duo colour coordinated in pastel pink. Puru looked dapper in white sherwani and pink pagdi, while Roshni made a beautiful bride in pink lehenga.
The Guests
Puru and Roshni's close friends graced the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Chef Ripudaman Handa also attended the wedding.
The Wedding Was All Fun!
There were fireworks, the guests and the couple played with haldi during sangeet and haldi ceremony. The couple and the guests also danced their heart out at the wedding. We must say the wedding was all fun!
(Images Source: Instagram)
