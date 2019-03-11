Pavitra Rishta’s Puru Chibber-Roshni Banthia Wedding: The Couple Look Madly In Love With Each Other

Roshni’s Mehendi Ceremony

It was a destination wedding for the couple. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan. At mehendi ceremony, Roshni looked pretty as she sported a green sleevless kaftan and black shades.

Puru & Roshni At Sangeet Ceremony

In the evening was sangeet ceremony for which the couple colour coordinated. While Puru wore a grey kurta pyjama and silver koti, Roshni looked stunning in a grey lehenga.

Sangeet Was A Grand Event

Puru is veteran actress Vibha Chibber's son. Vibha and her girl gang performed at the sangeet ceremony. Puru had shared a few videos on his social media account. The couple also performed to the song ‘Lamberghini'.

Puru & Roshni’s Haldi Ceremony

Puru donned yellow shirt and white dhoti at haldi ceremony. Puru was all in smiles as his friends and family members applied haldi on him. Roshni too wore yellow dress.

Puru & Roshni’s Wedding

On the D-day, Puru and Roshni made a perfect couple. The duo colour coordinated in pastel pink. Puru looked dapper in white sherwani and pink pagdi, while Roshni made a beautiful bride in pink lehenga.

The Guests

Puru and Roshni's close friends graced the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Chef Ripudaman Handa also attended the wedding.

The Wedding Was All Fun!

There were fireworks, the guests and the couple played with haldi during sangeet and haldi ceremony. The couple and the guests also danced their heart out at the wedding. We must say the wedding was all fun!