Payal Rohatgi Gets Trolled For Dragging Sunny Leone In Priyanka Gandhi Debate!

Payal Tweets

Payal wrote, "They say that Indira Gandhi killed LaL Bahadur Shastri to become PM of India. They say Indira killed her son Sanjay Gandhi. They say Indira was a #Dictator Do we need another killer or dictator or fascist ? Blood & Lookalikes can have similar traits #PriyankaInPolitics." - (sic)

Payal Drags Sunny Leone In The Debate!

She further wrote, "Porn star SunnyLeone को खड़ा करदो Priyanka Gandhi के साथ वो box office के साथ bedroom stories मैं भी hit हैं । दोनो बैठके promote karenge अपने पति को, एक तरफ़ Robert Vadra और दूसरी और Daniel Webber। वैसे भी भारतीय को गोरी चमड़ी अच्छी लगती है और मुफ़्त मैं sex पे ज्ञान मिलेंगा 🤪." - (sic)

Fans Troll Payal: @daromat_bolo

"Teri jali na...jali na😂 Aadat daal lo...waise late ho gaya zeher ugalne me ab time kahan hai bjp k pas...smriti ban na chahti ho😁wo kmse km serial me hit thi tum to box office par paani bhi nahi mang payi.chchchc..." - (sic)

Rudra & Praveen

Rudra: Sunny Leone has more dignity and grace than you, did anyone ever tell you that? - (sic)

प्रवीण मिश्रा: औरत होकर औरत के लिये जिस तरह के शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर रही हो वो तुम्हारी हकीकत बयां कर रही हैं|- (sic)

Chunky

"Sunny ..a porn star never abused anyone ..n never told all such shits for a girl no matter what they abuse her .she has never used such languages for any girl on social media or in front of media .she deserves respect not u." - (sic)

Rajoski, Sandeep & Alok

@rajoski: What a language...! Wah. रात की उतरी नही हे..... सायद.! 😌😌😌😌- (sic)

@SandeepRayat8: Baddi Ganddi SOCH rakhte ho Payal g??? - (sic)

Alok: Ye choice hai aapke husband ki ? Shame - (sic)