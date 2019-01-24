English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Payal Rohatgi Gets Trolled For Dragging Sunny Leone In Priyanka Gandhi Debate!

    By
    |

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi is yet again in news for all the wrong reasons! The actress shared a video and a few messages on Twitter in which she was seen talking about pros and cons of Priyanka Gandhi entering politics. She added her views to the biggest topic of discussion that is happening today. In the video, she added that nepotism is not only in Bollywood, but also in politics as well. She was even dragged Sunny Leone and Priyanka Gandhi's husbands in the debate! But, the tweeples found her words to be unbelievably shocking.

    Payal Tweets

    Payal wrote, "They say that Indira Gandhi killed LaL Bahadur Shastri to become PM of India. They say Indira killed her son Sanjay Gandhi. They say Indira was a #Dictator Do we need another killer or dictator or fascist ? Blood & Lookalikes can have similar traits #PriyankaInPolitics." - (sic)

    Payal Drags Sunny Leone In The Debate!

    She further wrote, "Porn star SunnyLeone को खड़ा करदो Priyanka Gandhi के साथ वो box office के साथ bedroom stories मैं भी hit हैं । दोनो बैठके promote karenge अपने पति को, एक तरफ़ Robert Vadra और दूसरी और Daniel Webber। वैसे भी भारतीय को गोरी चमड़ी अच्छी लगती है और मुफ़्त मैं sex पे ज्ञान मिलेंगा 🤪." - (sic)

    Fans Troll Payal: @daromat_bolo

    "Teri jali na...jali na😂 Aadat daal lo...waise late ho gaya zeher ugalne me ab time kahan hai bjp k pas...smriti ban na chahti ho😁wo kmse km serial me hit thi tum to box office par paani bhi nahi mang payi.chchchc..." - (sic)

    Rudra & Praveen

    Rudra: Sunny Leone has more dignity and grace than you, did anyone ever tell you that? - (sic)

    प्रवीण मिश्रा: औरत होकर औरत के लिये जिस तरह के शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर रही हो वो तुम्हारी हकीकत बयां कर रही हैं|- (sic)

    Chunky

    "Sunny ..a porn star never abused anyone ..n never told all such shits for a girl no matter what they abuse her .she has never used such languages for any girl on social media or in front of media .she deserves respect not u." - (sic)

    Rajoski, Sandeep & Alok

    @rajoski: What a language...! Wah. रात की उतरी नही हे..... सायद.! 😌😌😌😌- (sic)

    @SandeepRayat8: Baddi Ganddi SOCH rakhte ho Payal g??? - (sic)

    Alok: Ye choice hai aapke husband ki ? Shame - (sic)

    Most Read: Drashti Dhami's Fan Girl Moment With Vicky Kaushal; Shubhangi Atre's Marriage In Trouble?

    Read more about: payal rohatgi sunny leone
    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue