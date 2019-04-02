Payal Rohatgi Says Gauahar Was In An Unsuccessful Relationship With A Hindu Guy; Kushal Slams Payal!

Payal & Gauhar’s Ugly Twitter War!

This didn't go well with Gauahar, who is also active on social media and has been putting forth her views on social issues. She wrote, "Hahahahaha so says a person who is living happily in a building that is 90% Muslims! In An area that has harmony amongst the koli, christian n muslim population who live there! Im proud that atleast the Muslims in ur building tolerate a bigoted person like u!!"

Gauhar Writes…

She further tweeted, "Unlike many other buildings that don't even rent out to Muslims !! Spreading hatred is easy! Shame on such thoughts!! India is beautiful because of its diversity! Shame on anyone who wants to divide!"

Payal Calls Gauahar Muslim Aunty!

Payal then wrote, "Muslim Aunty who played d #feminist card to win a realityshow who was in a unsuccessful relationship with a Hindu guy, has emerged 😉 . She knows d population of my building 😉 then U should know I own d flat 😉 . U workout in hijab ? Because Muslim women in my building do that 😂"

‘How Much Venom U Have Inside Of U!’

Gauahar replied to Payal, "Hahahhahaah! 👏🏻 👏🏻 ur reply says it all! How much venom u have inside of u! Just the way u own ur flat, the citizens of this country cannot be just thrown out bcoz u want it! Stop spreading ur venom ! I'm proud of the women who choose to be the way they want to!"

Gauahar Further Wrote…

She further wrote, "People like u to look down upon a woman wearing her hijab to work out! That's what real feminists r ! They build each other up ! Not like ppl who choose to be nice to men n women depending on their faith ! I don't need to run u down, the ppl of this world r clever."

Kushal Tandon Says He Is Proud That He Was In Love With A Muslim Girl!

She made a series of tweets and slammed Payal. Kushal Tandon supported Gauahar, and slammed Payal by sharing a lengthy note. He wrote, "I am a Hindu and I can say proudly that ones I was in love with a girl and she was and is a Muslim.. So someone is using a piece of article to wrongfully attack Gauahar, to spread hate n cause from rubbish, this rubbish needs to be slammed ! Accusing Gauahar of fake terms like #lovejihad is not only criminal but also a Lie!"

Gauahar Thanks Kushal For His Support

He further wrote, "We had a happy bond n continue to do that!" "So u can't do no harm to Gauahar with ur lies! Over n out!" Gauahar shared Kushal note and wrote, "I love you ! @KushalT2803 🙏🏻 🤗 thank u !"