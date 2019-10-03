Payal Rohtagi Calls Ameesha, Koena & Others Jobless; Adds They Are Doing Bigg Boss 13 For Money

Payal Calls Ameesha, Koena & Others Jobless For Doing Bigg Boss 13

Payal tweeted, "Ram Ram ji 🙏 Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present 🤣 So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2 🤪" - (sic)

Netizens Troll Payal; Say She Is Jobless Even Now!

Although Payal added that she too did Bigg Boss, when she was jobless, netizens trolled her by saying that she is jobless even now! Take a look at a few tweets!

Praful & Naved

Praful: BDW what r u doing now days ??? - (sic)

Naved.🏹 Bombalurina stan: I r still jobless miss whatever. And u cant compare ur self to #RashmiDesai she is beautiful and talented. - (sic)

@DenisSpeaks & Vishal

@DenisSpeaks: Ok so you have again been jobless after BB2... Since 12 yrs..but sadly they don't take ex contestants again payal ji. - (sic)

Vishal kapuriya: Not you were jobless, u also jobless now too😆😆 - (sic)

Mijahid & Shipra

Mujahid khan: U said, u went to bb2 cause u were jobless... now how many companies n factories are u running?

Shipra goel: Shame on you...u disgrace our own grate grate boxer @Sangram_Sanjeet by saying this, u mean ur husband were also jobless at that time?😂😂😂 - (sic)

@Failed_Aashiq & Anjali

@Failed_Aashiq: Vo sab jobless hai aur tum avengers 5 ke liye kam kri ho Gavar ho be tum. - (sic)

Anjali: Ok agr ye actor #jobless hai ..tho tum kya ho.. ? Un pr tweet krne vali 2 paise ki flop actor.. 🙄 #PayalRohatgi. - (sic)