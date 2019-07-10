Pearl V Puri Birthday Party: Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita & Others Have A Blast!
Pearl V Puri is ringing in his birthday today (July 10). The actor had organised a birthday bash last night, which was graced by his close friends. It was sort of a mini get-together as Naagin 3 actors - Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani (and her husband Rohit Reddy), Heli Daruwala and his alleged girlfriend Karishma Tanna - were present at his birthday party. The actors shared pictures and videos on social media and wished Pearl on his special day. Check out pictures from his last night party!
Surbhi Jyoti With Pearl V Puri
Pearl's Naagin 3 co-actress Surbhi Jyoti shared a few videos in which the actor was seen cutting the cake and feeding his friends. She captioned one of the videos as, "@pearlvpuri Happiest birthday pearlie."
Karishma Tanna Sings B’day Song For Pearl!
Pearl's alleged girlfriend, Karishma Tanna too shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. The actors were seen singing and wishing Pearl on his birthday.
It Was A Musical Night!
It was also a musical evening as Darshan Raval was seen crooning a few songs and entertaining the birthday boy and the guests. Karishma and Surbhi shared videos of Darshan singing for the actors.
Rohit Reddy Wishes Pearl
Rohit Reddy captioned a picture snapped with the birthday boy and Naagin girls gang - Anita, Karishma, Surbhi and Heli as, "Happy happies @pearlvpuri."
Anita Hassanandani Wishes Her Co-actor On His Special Day
Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani shared a few pictures snapped with Pearl and hubby Rohit. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday @pearlvpuri Have a rocking year! GodBless!"
Naagin 3 Actors Have A Blast At Pearl’s B’day Party
Heli Daruwala shared a picture snapped with Pearl, Anita, Rohit, Karishma and Surbhi and captioned it, "some More cake please? 🤓... happiest birthday @pearlvpuri 🥳💙🐍🎵..!!"
Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav Aka Shaurya's Mom Reveals It's Makers' Call To Replace Her Son!