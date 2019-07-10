Pearl V Puri Birthday Party: Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita & Others Have A Blast!

Surbhi Jyoti With Pearl V Puri

Pearl's Naagin 3 co-actress Surbhi Jyoti shared a few videos in which the actor was seen cutting the cake and feeding his friends. She captioned one of the videos as, "@pearlvpuri Happiest birthday pearlie."

Karishma Tanna Sings B’day Song For Pearl!

Pearl's alleged girlfriend, Karishma Tanna too shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. The actors were seen singing and wishing Pearl on his birthday.

It Was A Musical Night!

It was also a musical evening as Darshan Raval was seen crooning a few songs and entertaining the birthday boy and the guests. Karishma and Surbhi shared videos of Darshan singing for the actors.

Rohit Reddy Wishes Pearl

Rohit Reddy captioned a picture snapped with the birthday boy and Naagin girls gang - Anita, Karishma, Surbhi and Heli as, "Happy happies @pearlvpuri."

Anita Hassanandani Wishes Her Co-actor On His Special Day

Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani shared a few pictures snapped with Pearl and hubby Rohit. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday @pearlvpuri Have a rocking year! GodBless!"

Naagin 3 Actors Have A Blast At Pearl’s B’day Party

Heli Daruwala shared a picture snapped with Pearl, Anita, Rohit, Karishma and Surbhi and captioned it, "some More cake please? 🤓... happiest birthday @pearlvpuri 🥳💙🐍🎵..!!"