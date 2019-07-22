MUST SEE! Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Ram Kapoor & Other TV Actors Take Up #FaceApp Challenge!
After #BottleCap challenge, yet another challenge, #FaceApp challenge, is going viral on social media. The app's aging filter has excited not just common people but celebrities as well. From Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Ram Kapoor to Ronit Roy took up the FaceApp challenge and shared pictures of themselves to know how they would look when they get old (after 50 years). The app also lets you see the younger version of yourself, which has caught the fancy of some of the celebrities as opposed to flash-forwarding. Well, we must say that it will bring a smile on your face. Here's a look at how the actors might look when they grow old! Take a look!
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor took up the FaceApp challenge but for a change, he opted for the younger look! The actor, who has undergone a major transformation, was compared to Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Sharing a picture Ram wrote, "FaceApp challenge !!!" - (sic)
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy shared a picture snapped with his wife in which only he had aged. He captioned it, "She refused to change!!!!!! Ladies ladies!" - (sic)
Pearl V Puri
Bepanah Pyaarr actor, Pearl V Puri shared a picture and wrote, "How am I looking ? 😉 Kya aap sab tab bhi mujhse itna pyar karenge? #pvp #buddha #greyhair #stylish #potd #amusing #raghbir #love #life #bepanahpyaarr #old #oldagechallenge #faceapp." - (sic)
Karan Patel
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel wrote, "Don't judge by the colour of the Dadhi,🤫 Kyuki hum hai #KhatronKeKhiladi 💪" - (sic). Did Karan just confirm that he is participating in the stunt-based reality show!
Karan Grover
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan Grover shared a picture and wrote, "50yearchallenge 🤞🏻🤞🏻hopefully #aspiration #admiration Tho i don't think I'll look as cool as u पिताश्री @vipinmgrover." - (sic)
Nisha Rawal
Nisha Rawal wrote, "If I don't go the Botox-Threadlift-Fillers' way! What say?...P.S.: This was fun!‘FaceApp' is the App I tried, if you want to try it too :) ...I know what's gonna come in next...a surge of comments and DM on Botox and Fillers hahahahaha 😛 bring it on!" - (sic)
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey, who has started shooting for his web series Jamai Raja 2.0 along with Nia Sharma, also took up the challenge. Sharing a collage, the actor wrote, "#50yearchallenge." - (sic)
Smriti Irani
Although Smriti Irani didn't share the picture from the app, she shared a picture from her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which post the leap, she was shown to be older. Sharing the picture, Smriti wrote, "#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge 😂#tbt." Ekta replied, "....and u do it like a boss!!! It was d third leap na 😄😄😄😄😄" - (sic)