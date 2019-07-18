MUST SEE! Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Ram Kapoor & Other TV Actors Take Up #FaceApp Challenge!

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor took up the FaceApp challenge but for a change, he opted for the younger look! The actor, who has undergone a major transformation, was compared to Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Sharing a picture Ram wrote, "FaceApp challenge !!!" - (sic)

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy shared a picture snapped with his wife in which only he had aged. He captioned it, "She refused to change!!!!!! Ladies ladies!" - (sic)

Pearl V Puri

Bepanah Pyaarr actor, Pearl V Puri shared a picture and wrote, "How am I looking ? 😉 Kya aap sab tab bhi mujhse itna pyar karenge? #pvp #buddha #greyhair #stylish #potd #amusing #raghbir #love #life #bepanahpyaarr #old #oldagechallenge #faceapp." - (sic)

Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel wrote, "Don't judge by the colour of the Dadhi,🤫 Kyuki hum hai #KhatronKeKhiladi 💪" - (sic). Did Karan just confirm that he is participating in the stunt-based reality show!

Karan Singh Grover

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Singh Grover shared a picture and wrote, "50yearchallenge 🤞🏻🤞🏻hopefully #aspiration #admiration Tho i don't think I'll look as cool as u पिताश्री @vipinmgrover." - (sic)

Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal wrote, "If I don't go the Botox-Threadlift-Fillers' way! What say?...P.S.: This was fun!‘FaceApp' is the App I tried, if you want to try it too :) ...I know what's gonna come in next...a surge of comments and DM on Botox and Fillers hahahahaha 😛 bring it on!" - (sic)

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey, who has started shooting for his web series Jamai Raja 2.0 along with Nia Sharma, also took up the challenge. Sharing a collage, the actor wrote, "#50yearchallenge." - (sic)

Smriti Irani

Although Smriti Irani didn't share the picture from the app, she shared a picture from her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which post the leap, she was shown to be older. Sharing the picture, Smriti wrote, "#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge 😂#tbt." Ekta replied, "....and u do it like a boss!!! It was d third leap na 😄😄😄😄😄" - (sic)