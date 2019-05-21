Pearl V Puri's Parents Stopped Talking To Him While He Was Struggling In Mumbai; He Had No Money!

How Pearl Defines A Superstar & An Actor?

When Pearl was asked as to how he will define a superstar and an actor, he said, "Actor is a creed. Acting is very religiously followed by people like me and a superstar is someone who has fan following. There is a huge difference between a star and an actor."

The Actor Says…

"Actors do become stars, but I would rather prefer being an actor because acting is something for which I have taken the responsibility to entertain people and that they will be entertained by my acting and not by stardom."

Pearl’s Father Didn’t Support His Choice Of Profession

When asked about the hurdles he had to face for becoming an actor, the actor said, "Most of the actors have gone through the journey of hurdles and I too had the same journey. Initially, my father didn't support my choice of profession also I struggled in Mumbai."

His Parents Stopped Talking To Him!

"My parents had stopped any communication with me as I had fought with them and was living apart. They were not supporting me financially. However, my relation with them is better now, and also my dad has now started talking with me."