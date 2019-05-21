English
    Pearl V Puri's Parents Stopped Talking To Him While He Was Struggling In Mumbai; He Had No Money!

    By
    |

    Pearl V Puri debuted with the show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in a supporting role. He became a household name with his role Abeer Malhotra on the show Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil. He went on to do other shows like Meri Saasu Ma and Naagarjuna-Ek Yoddha. The actor is currently seen in Naagin 3 in which he plays the role of Mahir. His pairing with Surbhi Jyoti (Bela) is loved by the fans. Post Naagin 3, the actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's yet another show, Bepanah Pyaar.

    It has to be recalled that recently the actor bagged the top spot in Times Most Desirable Men On Television. In a throwback (2016) interview to Free Press Journal, the actor revealed about his journey in the industry and how he had to struggle to become an actor.

    How Pearl Defines A Superstar & An Actor?

    When Pearl was asked as to how he will define a superstar and an actor, he said, "Actor is a creed. Acting is very religiously followed by people like me and a superstar is someone who has fan following. There is a huge difference between a star and an actor."

    The Actor Says…

    "Actors do become stars, but I would rather prefer being an actor because acting is something for which I have taken the responsibility to entertain people and that they will be entertained by my acting and not by stardom."

    Pearl’s Father Didn’t Support His Choice Of Profession

    When asked about the hurdles he had to face for becoming an actor, the actor said, "Most of the actors have gone through the journey of hurdles and I too had the same journey. Initially, my father didn't support my choice of profession also I struggled in Mumbai."

    His Parents Stopped Talking To Him!

    "My parents had stopped any communication with me as I had fought with them and was living apart. They were not supporting me financially. However, my relation with them is better now, and also my dad has now started talking with me."

    More PEARL V PURI News

