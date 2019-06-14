English
    Pearl V Puri & Shraddha Arya To Participate in Nach Baliye 9; Salman To Judge With Bharat Director!

    Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye has been creating a lot of buzz these days. The makers are coming up with the ninth season and leaving no stone unturned to make it interesting and exciting. The makers are not only getting the couples who are married or dating, but also ex-couples! Interestingly, Salman Khan will be producing this season of dance reality show and had confirmed the same a couple of days ago.

    Salman Khan To Produce Nach Baliye 9

    Salman had shared a picture and captioned it, "Something new is coming up." People were confused it was for Bigg Boss or for Nach Baliye. Finally, Salman gave a statement regarding him being part of the show!

    Salman Reveals About The New Concept Of The Show

    The Bharat actor told Mumbai Mirror, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof."

    The Actor To Judge Along With His Bharat Director

    According to Spotboye report, Salman will not just produce, but will also judge the dance reality show along with his Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film-maker told in.com, "We are still in talks. I have no idea how I will be able to judge the celebrity dancers, but it is going to be exciting."

    Pearl V Puri & Shradha Arya To Participate!

    Also, there are reports that Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri and Kundali Bhagya actress Shradha Arya will be a part of the show. A source close to the show was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Considering his (Pearl) massive popularity, the makers are keen on having Pearl on the show. The contract has not been signed. The discussions are at a nascent stage."

    Pearl & Shradha To Participate With Their Exes!

    While Pearl will be seen with his ex Hiba Nawab, Shradha will be seen with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar. It is being said that Pearl and Hiba are trying to work their dates.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
