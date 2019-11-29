PM Narendra Modi Graces Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Singh-Suyesh's Wedding Reception
Mohena Singh, who became popular with her role Kriti in Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2019 in Haridwar. Suyesh hails from a political background, and hence, a few politicians graced the wedding along with Baba Ramdev, Kailash Kher, Urvashi Rautela and a couple of Mohena's friends. Almost a month after their wedding, Suyesh threw a grand wedding reception in Delhi yesterday (November 28). The actress was on top of the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the reception.
PM Narendra Modi At Mohena-Suyesh's Wedding Reception
Mohena shared a picture and wrote, "Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam." - (sic)
The Couple Greet PM Narendra Modi!
In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Mohena, Suyesh and PM Narendra Modi, along with the couple's family members were seen on the stage, striking a pose for the shutterbugs.
Selfie Time!
Mohena and Suyesh greeted the PM and clicked a selfie (groupfie) with him. Narendra Modi was seen congratulating the couple. The PM donned a white kurta-pyjama and teamed it up with his signature Modi jacket.
Mohena & Suyesh Wedding Reception
At the wedding reception, Mohena Singh looked resplendent in a baby-pink embroidered anarkali suit and heavy jewellery while her husband Suyesh donned a white pathani suit with a colourful turban.
#SuMo
The princess of Rewa, and Suyesh were all smiles as they greeted their friends and family. The actress had shared a few pictures of her wedding on her social media. Sharing this beautiful picture, the actress captioned it, "It's been a month !And it's been magical.... @suyeshrawat." - (sic)
(Images Source: Instagram)
Also Read: Mohena Singh Looks Breathtaking In A Red Poshak: Pictures From The ROYAL Wedding