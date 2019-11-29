PM Narendra Modi Graces Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Singh-Suyesh's Wedding Reception

PM Narendra Modi At Mohena-Suyesh's Wedding Reception

Mohena shared a picture and wrote, "Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam." - (sic)

The Couple Greet PM Narendra Modi!

In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Mohena, Suyesh and PM Narendra Modi, along with the couple's family members were seen on the stage, striking a pose for the shutterbugs.

Selfie Time!

Mohena and Suyesh greeted the PM and clicked a selfie (groupfie) with him. Narendra Modi was seen congratulating the couple. The PM donned a white kurta-pyjama and teamed it up with his signature Modi jacket.

Mohena & Suyesh Wedding Reception

At the wedding reception, Mohena Singh looked resplendent in a baby-pink embroidered anarkali suit and heavy jewellery while her husband Suyesh donned a white pathani suit with a colourful turban.

#SuMo

The princess of Rewa, and Suyesh were all smiles as they greeted their friends and family. The actress had shared a few pictures of her wedding on her social media. Sharing this beautiful picture, the actress captioned it, "It's been a month !And it's been magical.... @suyeshrawat." - (sic)