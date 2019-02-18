Post Break-up, Neha Kakkar Breaks Down On Super Dancer 3 Sets; Says ‘I Won’t Fall In Love Again’!

Neha Kakkar Cries Inconsolably On Super Dancer 3 Sets

After Devika and Guru's performance, Neha cried inconsolably and the judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor tried to console her. Post the contestants' performance, Neha said, "Life is difficult. So much has happened to me in the past. And when people judge you for that, it hurts a lot. My parents have brought me up really well and I have never damaged anybody."

Neha Praises The Contestants

Praising the contestants, she said, "I cannot believe this song was sung by me, I had never imagined anyone performing so beautifully on this song. Your dance on this song was so unique."

The Singer Says…

"There has been a lot going on with me and it feels really bad when people actually judge you, it's really bad because I don't feel that I haven't done anything that I regret. I have always been a good person, a good daughter to my parents and I've done only good things in life."

‘After All This, I Won’t Fall In Love Again’

She further said, "I make sure that I spread happiness to the people around me because I feel that for a person, being happy is very important and I feel that if I've come to this world, I should share happiness. After all this, I won't fall in love again. I'm really proud of myself because till now whatever I've done, I've done only good and will continue to do that."

Shilpa Consoles Neha

Shilpa comforted Neha by saying, "You know it's really brave of you as a woman and someone who has been through heartbreak, I can tell you with experience that what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger. When you are a celebrity, don't forget two things ever, one is don't complain and two, never explain."