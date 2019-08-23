Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Promote Saaho On The Kapil Sharma Show & Nach Baliye 9 (PICS)

Team Saaho On The Kapil Sharma Show

Neil Nitin shared a few pictures and captioned them, "An amazing evening spent on the sets of #kapilsharmashow The entire team is simply outstanding. @kapilsharma you are incredible paaji @actorprabhas forever a darling @shraddhakapoor loads of love. Guys do catch the show and all the masti and dhamaal on the sets and wish us luck for #Saaho #30thaugustwithsaaho." - (sic)

Neil Snapped With Prabhas

Sharing a picture snapped with Prabhas, Neil wrote, "#selfie_time with the one and only darling. @actorprabhas He has put in so much effort in the film and hitch is visible in each frame. Kudos to all his efforts and constant dedication to the craft. Guys this #badboy 😉 will rock you off your feet. #saaho #30thaugustwithsaaho." - (sic)

Archana & Prabhas

Archana Puran Singh shared a picture snapped with Prabhas and wrote, "Prabhas is the sweetest superstar...❤ I told him you're the "shyest" superstar I've ever met. He smiled shyly at the compliment.😊 And stood with me for photographs as if "I" was doing "HIM" a favor! 🤣" - (sic)

Prabhas Reveals The Budget Of The Film

Sony TV also shared a few videos, which gave us a glimpse into the upcoming episode. In one of the videos, Prabhas is seen revealing the budget of the film that shocks everyone. In another video, Kapil and Prabhas are seen having a fun conversation.

Kapil & Prabhas’s Funny Conversation

In a video, Kapil is seen telling Prabhas, "You know Prabhas sir, your Hindi is still good but my English is in ICU and doctor is saying very little chance." - (sic). In another clipping, Kapil is seen trolling Shraddha.

Prabhas Dances To Tip Tip Barsa With Raveena Tandon

Coming to the other show Nach Baliye 9, Prabhas was seen shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon to the song ‘Tip tip barsa paani'. Prabhas will also be seen doing Salman Khan's famous step from Kick.

Boys Try To Impress Shraddha

Raveena shared a video and captioned it, "It was so much fun re-living this iconic song with @actorprabhas!" In another video shared by Star Plus', the boys are seen impressing Shraddha by doing push-ups.