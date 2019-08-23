Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Promote Saaho On The Kapil Sharma Show & Nach Baliye 9 (PICS)
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are on a promotional spree! The actors are seen promoting their upcoming film Saaho at almost all platforms. Recently, the team graced Sony's popular show The Kapil Sharma Show and Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Going by the pictures, it looks like not just the guests, but also the television shows' teams also had great fun.
Prabhas and Shraddha appeared together on Nach Baliye 9 while on The Kapil Sharma Show, they were joined by Neil Nitin Mukesh. Take a look at the pictures and videos.
Team Saaho On The Kapil Sharma Show
Neil Nitin shared a few pictures and captioned them, "An amazing evening spent on the sets of #kapilsharmashow The entire team is simply outstanding. @kapilsharma you are incredible paaji @actorprabhas forever a darling @shraddhakapoor loads of love. Guys do catch the show and all the masti and dhamaal on the sets and wish us luck for #Saaho #30thaugustwithsaaho." - (sic)
Neil Snapped With Prabhas
Sharing a picture snapped with Prabhas, Neil wrote, "#selfie_time with the one and only darling. @actorprabhas He has put in so much effort in the film and hitch is visible in each frame. Kudos to all his efforts and constant dedication to the craft. Guys this #badboy 😉 will rock you off your feet. #saaho #30thaugustwithsaaho." - (sic)
Archana & Prabhas
Archana Puran Singh shared a picture snapped with Prabhas and wrote, "Prabhas is the sweetest superstar...❤ I told him you're the "shyest" superstar I've ever met. He smiled shyly at the compliment.😊 And stood with me for photographs as if "I" was doing "HIM" a favor! 🤣" - (sic)
Prabhas Reveals The Budget Of The Film
Sony TV also shared a few videos, which gave us a glimpse into the upcoming episode. In one of the videos, Prabhas is seen revealing the budget of the film that shocks everyone. In another video, Kapil and Prabhas are seen having a fun conversation.
Kapil & Prabhas’s Funny Conversation
In a video, Kapil is seen telling Prabhas, "You know Prabhas sir, your Hindi is still good but my English is in ICU and doctor is saying very little chance." - (sic). In another clipping, Kapil is seen trolling Shraddha.
Prabhas Dances To Tip Tip Barsa With Raveena Tandon
Coming to the other show Nach Baliye 9, Prabhas was seen shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon to the song ‘Tip tip barsa paani'. Prabhas will also be seen doing Salman Khan's famous step from Kick.
Boys Try To Impress Shraddha
Raveena shared a video and captioned it, "It was so much fun re-living this iconic song with @actorprabhas!" In another video shared by Star Plus', the boys are seen impressing Shraddha by doing push-ups.
Stay tuned 😍 #saaho @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor #thekapilsharmashow 📺 #tkss
Hassi se churaane aapka dil, aayi hai Saaho ki star cast. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow Sat-Sun 9:30 baje in Sony TV🔥 #prabhas #shraddhakapoor #saaho
Tip Tip Barsa Pani! Do you really think we need to say more? 😉 #NachBaliye9, This Sat-Sun at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar :-https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @actorprabhas @officialraveenatandon @khan_ahmedasas @shraddhakapoor
