Pratyusha Banerjee Death Anniversary: Vikas Gupta Apologises For Not Being There When She Needed!

Vikas Gupta: You Were A Star That Left Our Universe Too Soon

Vikas Gupta shared a heart-touching post on Instagram sharing a collage that had Praytusha's pictures. He wrote, "Today is 1st of April and Everytime I hear it's April fool's day instead if smiling whcib I did, I think of you #Pratyusha I remember the call which I thought was a prank call and it reminds me of the 20 mins I sat alone looking at you.no one was there. Mak was running around outside trying to sort things and figure things ( Good Man) others were yet to know that you have gone. You were a star that left our universe too soon."

‘I Am Sorry I Wasn't There When You Needed’

Vikas further wrote, "This world is cruel and every year i learn more. I am sorry i wasn't there when you needed. Yes you never asked for help but this world is a little like that even when help is asked no one comes forward. We see signs but we avoid them. I really hope you are in a better place. May you rest in peace. Will always remember you even if it's on the day you left. Thankyou for touching my life ❤️ Thankyou for always making me realise and remind me the reality we live in. Love you loads ❤️"

Kamya Remembers Her Bestie!

Kamya too shared a few pictures snapped with the late actress and wrote, "I know u are gone but i kept denying it... i wanted u to stay... but now may be its time to let u go.... its time to say goodbye... its time u go...!!!!"

‘There Will Be A Piece Of You In Me Always’

"But before that i want u to know that there will be a piece of you in me always and i m grateful for that... whatever someone u become wherever u are in the world i m sending you love! You are my friend till the end...... Goodbye!!!"

Smita Bansal Recalls Good Old Days With Pratyusha

Pratyusha's Balika Vadhu co-actress Smita Bansal wrote, "Yaaron dosti badi hi haseen hai, yeh na ho toh kya phir bolo yeh zindagi hai, koi toh ho raazdaar , begaraz tera ho yaar..." That night at #wtf, middle of the night you started humming this song, @nehamarda joined in, And then I joined in and we sang without caring who was listening n who wasn't, den suddenly the three of us forgot the lyrics at the same point and burst out laughing, in that laughter we heard a voice continuing the song it was one of the waiters at #wft."

‘I Think Of You, I Miss U & Forever Will’

"And then one by one the guests sitting at other tables started joining in and it was as if the whole universe was singing "YAARON"... that was one of the most memorable and the most cherished night of my life... now whenever wherever I hear this song I reminisce that night and I have a smile on my face, my throat gets chocked ,I think of you, I miss u and forever will... maybe that's why they say #Memories are connected to #Music... for me this will #forever be our #song... miss you #Pratyusha... @nehamarda @rashmi5690."