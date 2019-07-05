English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prince Narula’s Brother Dies In Toronto; The Actor Breaks Down During Nach Baliye 9 Shoot!

    By
    |

    Prince Narula is a popular face on television. The actor had won several reality shows including Bigg Boss 9. He was seen in Badho Bahu. He is currently seen judging Roadies Real Heroes along with Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh. He will be seen participating in Nach Baliye 9 along with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. However, the actor was shattered with the sad news of his brother's demise.

    Prince Narula’s Brother Dies In Toronto; The Actor Breaks Down During Nach Baliye 9 Shoot!

    According to Tellychakkar report, Rupesh Narula (Ruby) died while celebrating Canada Day at Bluffers Park Beach at Scarborough, Toronto, on Monday. Prince, who was shooting for Nach Baliye 9, was shattered by the news and broke down on the sets. Apparently, Prince and Yuvika have flown to Canada to join their extended family for their brother's funeral.

    A source close to Narula's family revealed to that Rupesh had left the house to celebrate Canada Day along with his friends. Apparently, he was washed away by a strong current as Rupesh didn't know how to swim.

    It is also being said that Rupesh had tied the knot only a few months ago and his wife was going to fly to Canada in July.

    Most Read: Zaira Wasim Might Enter Bigg Boss 13; Daisy Shah's SHOCKING Response On Her Being Offered The Show!

    More PRINCE NARULA News

    Read more about: prince narula
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue