Prince Narula’s Brother Dies In Toronto; The Actor Breaks Down During Nach Baliye 9 Shoot!

Prince Narula is a popular face on television. The actor had won several reality shows including Bigg Boss 9. He was seen in Badho Bahu. He is currently seen judging Roadies Real Heroes along with Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh. He will be seen participating in Nach Baliye 9 along with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. However, the actor was shattered with the sad news of his brother's demise.

According to Tellychakkar report, Rupesh Narula (Ruby) died while celebrating Canada Day at Bluffers Park Beach at Scarborough, Toronto, on Monday. Prince, who was shooting for Nach Baliye 9, was shattered by the news and broke down on the sets. Apparently, Prince and Yuvika have flown to Canada to join their extended family for their brother's funeral.

A source close to Narula's family revealed to that Rupesh had left the house to celebrate Canada Day along with his friends. Apparently, he was washed away by a strong current as Rupesh didn't know how to swim.

It is also being said that Rupesh had tied the knot only a few months ago and his wife was going to fly to Canada in July.

