Prince Narula Cries As He Reveals Cause Of His Brother's Tragic Death!

Prince On His Brother’s Tragic Death

Prince revealed to Spotboye about the tragic death of his brother. He said, "Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon." As per the report, Prince trailed off and cried as he narrated the incident.

The Actor Said…

"Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend."

‘They Couldn't Find Rupesh For 20 Minutes’

He further revealed, "The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him 'tu chal, main bas aata hoon'. Rupesh's friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion 'doob gaya, doob gaya'. He ran back inside and they couldn't find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more."

Rupesh’s Friend Is Perplexed

When asked if Prince spoke to Rupesh's friend after the incident, he said, "He is perplexed. He says he has no clue how Rupesh went back inside and got drowned, Paani bhi bahut jyaada nahin tha. And after that, it was only him who did everything of taking my brother to the hospital."

Rupesh’s Final Rites To Be Held In Mumbai

Prince revealed that his mom and dad have gone to Toronto to bring Rupesh's body. He also revealed that Yuvika Chaudhary is with his bhabhi. He added, "Can't believe that Rupesh is gone." When asked if he had observed any hint of depression in Rupesh, Prince said, "Not at all. He was a very happy guy, just married. He was the apple of our eyes."