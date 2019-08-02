Prince Narula Makes Yuvika Chaudhary’s First Birthday Post Marriage Special; Showers Expensive Gifts

Prince Makes Yuvika’s Birthday Special

Prince pampered her by getting seven cakes and expensive gifts. Six cakes had letters 'YUVIKA' written on it and the seventh cake had different brand names on it. He also gifted her expensive jewellery.

The Actor Kisses His Wife & Wishes Her

Yuvika looked lovely in a shimmery silver dress with Coca Cola written on it, while Prince was dressed casually. Before cutting the cake, Yuvika was seen making a special wish. Prince wished her with a kiss. They fed each other cake.

Yuvika Thanks Hubby Prince

Yuvika shared pictures and videos from her birthday party on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture, the actress captioned, "Love u baby thank u @princenarula." - (sic)

Vikas Wishes Yuvika

Vikas also shared a few pictures from the birthday celebration and wrote, "Yehi hota hai jab dost milte hain. Yeh toh sober picture thi. Happy birthday @yuvikachaudhary lots and lots of love keep smiling. #prince ki #yuvika @princenarula 🤗🤗" - (sic)