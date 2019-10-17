Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Want To Quit Nach Baliye 9? Is This A Drama To Gain TRPs?
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been performing constantly well and are one of the top jodis on Nach Baliye 9. This weekend, we will witness the quarter-finals. Recently, the channel shared a video in which after an amazing performance by the jodi - Prince and Yuvika, the former reveals that they do not want to continue and wish to quit the show. Judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon, and PriVika's co-contestants are looking shocked with his announcement, while Yuvika stays mum.
Prince & Yuvika Quit Nach Baliye 9?
The channel captioned the video, "With the Jodis making their way to the quarterfinals, #PriVika delivers a shocker on our Nach Manch." Is this a tactic of the makers to make the viewers watch the show (to gain TRPs) or is the jodi really quitting? Well, the answer will be known only after the channel airs the episode.
Viewers Feel It’s A Prank!
The viewers too are confused with the promo and many feel that it as a prank. A user wrote, "This must a part of prank or something. i don't think #privika will leave the show in this stage. this year nach is made of full drama. dance se jyada ye log drama par foucs karte he. aur iss bar ke judges to sab se jyada partial he. apni favourite couples ko save karne kiliye wo week no elimination announce kar deta he. aur jab unke fav couples na ho, to great performer jo couples gradually improve kar raha he unhe eliminate kar dete he. btw in this upcoming week there's no elimination. you can check it on Google guys 😒" - (sic)
‘This Is Definitely A Prank’
Another user commented on Star Plus' promo, "Ohh common guy's...this is definitely a prank..why would they quit the show so close to finale....last week they got pranked so this is a reaction to that." - (sic)
Viewers Feel It’s A Drama To Gain TRPs
A few others commented, "Please stop this unnecessary drama @starplus," "Fed up of this drama 😑😑 the channel should focus on dance bcoz nobody is interested in these dramebaazi," "New drama just for the sake of TRP,""Noooooooooooooo @princenarula Sir😡😡😡😡," "Privika pls don't quit the show,we all supports u in everything ♥️♥️♥️ @princenarula @yuvikachaudhary." - (sic)
So, what do you think of the latest promo? Hit the comment box to share your views.
View this post on Instagram
With the Jodis making their way to the quarterfinals, #PriVika delivers a shocker on our Nach Manch. Click to know what it is. #NachBaliye9, This Sat-Sun at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @khan_ahmedasas @officialraveenatandon @manieshpaul @sarya12 @alammakkar @princenarula @yuvikachaudhary @vishalsingh713 @madhurimatuli @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa @shantanu.maheshwari @nityaami.shirke
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Oct 16, 2019 at 5:05am PDT
Most Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Was NOT Allowed To Share Stage With Govinda, Courtesy Sunita