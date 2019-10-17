Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Want To Quit Nach Baliye 9? Is This A Drama To Gain TRPs?

Prince & Yuvika Quit Nach Baliye 9?

The channel captioned the video, "With the Jodis making their way to the quarterfinals, #PriVika delivers a shocker on our Nach Manch." Is this a tactic of the makers to make the viewers watch the show (to gain TRPs) or is the jodi really quitting? Well, the answer will be known only after the channel airs the episode.

Viewers Feel It’s A Prank!

The viewers too are confused with the promo and many feel that it as a prank. A user wrote, "This must a part of prank or something. i don't think #privika will leave the show in this stage. this year nach is made of full drama. dance se jyada ye log drama par foucs karte he. aur iss bar ke judges to sab se jyada partial he. apni favourite couples ko save karne kiliye wo week no elimination announce kar deta he. aur jab unke fav couples na ho, to great performer jo couples gradually improve kar raha he unhe eliminate kar dete he. btw in this upcoming week there's no elimination. you can check it on Google guys 😒" - (sic)

‘This Is Definitely A Prank’

Another user commented on Star Plus' promo, "Ohh common guy's...this is definitely a prank..why would they quit the show so close to finale....last week they got pranked so this is a reaction to that." - (sic)

Viewers Feel It’s A Drama To Gain TRPs

A few others commented, "Please stop this unnecessary drama @starplus," "Fed up of this drama 😑😑 the channel should focus on dance bcoz nobody is interested in these dramebaazi," "New drama just for the sake of TRP,""Noooooooooooooo @princenarula Sir😡😡😡😡," "Privika pls don't quit the show,we all supports u in everything ♥️♥️♥️ @princenarula @yuvikachaudhary." - (sic)

So, what do you think of the latest promo? Hit the comment box to share your views.