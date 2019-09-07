English
    After Sanam Johar, Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary’s Choreographer Quits Nach Baliye 9

    By
    |

    Recently, Sanam Johar, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's choreographer, exited Nach Baliye 9. It was said that Sanam was irked with the ex-couple's fights and hence quit the show. However, Sanam clarified that he left the show due to health issues. Now, we get to hear that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's choreographer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan has quit the dance reality show!

    Aishwarya told in a statement that she decided to exit the show because of personal reasons. She also thanked the organisers as it provided her a platform to work with artists from various walks of life.

    The choreographer was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have decided to move on from Nach Baliye due to personal reasons. I enjoyed being a part of this show. It provided me with a platform to work with artistes from various walks of life. I would like to thank the organisers for giving me this opportunity."

    Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen gracing the show to promote their upcoming film Dream Girl. In accordance with the theme of Ayushmann's movie in which he will be seen cross-dressing, the show's theme has been named as 'Ulta-pulta'.

    Apparently, Shantanu and Nityaami's act impressed Ayushmann and Nushrat. Prince will also be seen shaking a leg with Ayushmann and the show's judge Ahmed Khan.

    Also, Raveena and Ahmed Khan along with Ayushmann and Nushrat will be seen recreating the iconic dance to the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Going by the theme, Raveena and Nushrat will be seen imitating Akshay Kumar, while Ayushmann and Ahmed portrayed Raveena from the song.

