Priyank Sharma And Hina Khan's Raanjhana Will Surely Melt Your Heart; Song Is Already Trending
Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, who met each other in the Bigg Boss house, share great bond. The duo are good friends. A few months ago the duo shot for an album song titled 'Raanjhana'. Fans were eagerly waiting for the song's release. Recently, Hina and Priyank had teased fans with the teaser and also had shared a few BTS pictures. Finally, the song was released yesterday (December 12) and it will surely melt your heart!
Raanjhana Will Surely Melt Your Heart
Raanjhana is sung by Arijit Singh, (lyrics) written by Raqueeb Alam and directed by Kamal Chandra. Fans will get to watch Hina and Priyank romancing for the first time and we must say that they are amazing together. The duo make a great pair and the song is a must watch.
Hina & Priyank’s Crackling Chemistry
Hina and Priyank song, which was released just a few hours ago, has crossed 3M views and already trending at two on YouTube. Fans are loving the song and the crackling chemistry of the couple. Take a look at a few tweets!
Fan Tweets: @RealAkash786
"#Raanjhana is trending @ No. 2 on YouTube!! And Yes it has touched 3 million views in just 11 hours!! Power of Hinaholics and Priyankians! #HinaKhan and #PriyankSharma Has done a great job Congratulations once Again @eyehinakhan @ipriyanksharmaa @ZeeMusicCompany."
K H U S H I 💫
"My poor shipper heart 😍❤️ !! I'm loving them so much mann. I so wish they do a movie, show or web together. They are so good 😍. #RomanticSagaRaanjhana #Raanjhana #HinaKhan #PriyankSharma."
@Shiining_Star
"Hayee their chemistry 🔥🔥 they are sooo cute 😍😍 my #PriHina heart 😭😍😭😍 And The lyrics♥♥ @eyehinakhan is looking sooo pretty ❤ @ipriyanksharmaa u are too good 💞 #HinaKhan #PriyankSharma #Raanjhana."
Vandana
"@ipriyanksharmaa you both look super cute , adorable in #Raanjhana song launch party..your sweat , hardwork & determination ensure huge success truly, many congrats to whole team #RomanticSagaRaanjhana #HinaKhan."
Deepu 😉🔥
"Finally Watched #Raanjhana 😍😍🔥 It's Such a soothing song with a beautiful story . @eyehinakhan you're looking damn gorgeous 😍🔥 & the chemistry b/w you & @ipriyanksharmaa 😍 soo Amazing ❤ #RomanticSagaRaanjhana #Hinakhan."
(Social media posts are not edited)
