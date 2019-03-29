SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma & Vikas Gupta Had A BIG FIGHT In A 5-Star Hotel Before Awards Event!

Vikas & Priyank At Hotel’s Gym

As per the entertainment portal's report, Vikas was working out in the hotel's gym and Priyank walked in. Later, Vikas went to the locker room. When he turned around, he saw Priyank just a few paces away from him.

Priyank Almost Got Physical With Vikas

An eyewitness told the entertainment portal, "Priyank put his hand on the wall and blocked Vikas's way when he tried to leave the locker room. Vikas asked him to get aside but Priyank would not budge."

Priyank Raised Alarm Saying Vikas Has Beaten Him Up!

The witness further revealed, "Priyank pushed Vikas, and before one could blink, Priyank started taking videos of himself and raised an alarm that he had marks on his body which had surfaced because Vikas had beaten him up. At this point, Vikas was running out of the gym but not before Priyank threw a water bottle at him which thankfully missed Vikas."

Vikas & Benafsha Wanted To Call The Police

"Bas phir kya tha. As Vikas ran out, he was shouting that 'something has gone wrong with Priyank'. Vikas then suggested that they should rather call the police to look into the matter. At this, Benafsha (Priyank's current love, who had walked into the gym apparently a few minutes after Priyank did) seconded Vikas' suggestion."

The Eyewitness Revealed…

When asked if they called the police, the witness said, "No. The other people in the gym at that moment, besides Priyank, Vikas and Benafsha, were a bit averse to the idea of calling the cops. Ditto about the hotel authorities."

Priyank & Vikas Went Separate Ways

"Somehow, the tempers were calmed for that moment at least. Priyank and Vikas went separate ways. But it was terrible, a physical fight could have ensued and matters might have got completely out of hand then."

Benafsha & Vikas Didn’t Reveal About The Incident

When Vikas was asked about the ugly fight, he said, "I really don't wish to comment on this and give importance and publicity to people who created this ugly incident and want to be in the news because of it." Benafsha too, didn't reveal anything that happened that day.