English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma & Vikas Gupta Had A BIG FIGHT In A 5-Star Hotel Before Awards Event!

    By
    |
    Priyank Sharma FIGHTS with Vikas Gupta in front of Benafsha Soonawalla | FilmiBeat

    Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta were seen together in Bigg Boss house. Although the duo had big fights in the house, they supported each other when they needed. They were seen together at many events post their Bigg Boss stint. They also did the web series Puncch Beat together, which even become a big hit! But, things turned sour post this. It was said that all is not well between Priyank and Vikas. Priyank had even unfollowed Vikas on social media.

    Vikas had even said that he would not do Puncch Beat 2, and the reason was Priyank's tantrums! Now, as per Spotboye report, the duo almost came to blows at a five-star hotel, just a day before the Indian Telly Awards! Priyank's girlfriend was also present at the same hotel.

    Vikas & Priyank At Hotel’s Gym

    As per the entertainment portal's report, Vikas was working out in the hotel's gym and Priyank walked in. Later, Vikas went to the locker room. When he turned around, he saw Priyank just a few paces away from him.

    Priyank Almost Got Physical With Vikas

    An eyewitness told the entertainment portal, "Priyank put his hand on the wall and blocked Vikas's way when he tried to leave the locker room. Vikas asked him to get aside but Priyank would not budge."

    Priyank Raised Alarm Saying Vikas Has Beaten Him Up!

    The witness further revealed, "Priyank pushed Vikas, and before one could blink, Priyank started taking videos of himself and raised an alarm that he had marks on his body which had surfaced because Vikas had beaten him up. At this point, Vikas was running out of the gym but not before Priyank threw a water bottle at him which thankfully missed Vikas."

    Vikas & Benafsha Wanted To Call The Police

    "Bas phir kya tha. As Vikas ran out, he was shouting that 'something has gone wrong with Priyank'. Vikas then suggested that they should rather call the police to look into the matter. At this, Benafsha (Priyank's current love, who had walked into the gym apparently a few minutes after Priyank did) seconded Vikas' suggestion."

    The Eyewitness Revealed…

    When asked if they called the police, the witness said, "No. The other people in the gym at that moment, besides Priyank, Vikas and Benafsha, were a bit averse to the idea of calling the cops. Ditto about the hotel authorities."

    Priyank & Vikas Went Separate Ways

    "Somehow, the tempers were calmed for that moment at least. Priyank and Vikas went separate ways. But it was terrible, a physical fight could have ensued and matters might have got completely out of hand then."

    Benafsha & Vikas Didn’t Reveal About The Incident

    When Vikas was asked about the ugly fight, he said, "I really don't wish to comment on this and give importance and publicity to people who created this ugly incident and want to be in the news because of it." Benafsha too, didn't reveal anything that happened that day.

    Most Read: Juhi Parmar ESCAPES Death On Holi; Says She Whispered To Aashka To Take Care Of Her Daughter!

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue