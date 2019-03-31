Priyank-Vikas’-Ugly Fight: Benafsha Sided BF; Said Priyank Doesn't Hit Anybody Unless Provoked!

‘Benafsha's Behaviour At The Gym Was Bizarre’

As per Spotboye source, "Benafsha's behaviour at the gym was bizarre. Instead of trying to calm the two men down like many other bystanders and even hotel authorities did, this lady in fact almost got hysterical in trying to prove that her boyfriend Priyank Sharma is not at fault."

‘Priyank Doesn't Hit Unless He's Provoked’

"So while Priyank raised an alarm that Vikas had hit him when the latter was running out of the gym crying for help, Benafsha was heard telling people loudly and animatedly, "Priyank doesn't hit unless he's provoked"."

Vikas & Priyank’s Ugly fight

For the uninitiated, Vikas was working out in the hotel's gym. Priyank walked in and followed him to the locker room, blocked Vikas' way. Suddenly, Priyank started taking vidoes and raised an alarm that he had marks on his body which had surfaced because Vikas had beaten him up.

Vikas Ran Out Of The Gym Crying Out For Help

Vikas was running out of the gym, and it was then Priyank threw water bottle at him, which missed Vikas. Apparently, Vikas wanted to call the police, but the hotel authorities were averse to calling the police. Later, Vikas and Priyank went separate ways.