English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyank-Vikas’-Ugly Fight: Benafsha Sided BF; Said Priyank Doesn't Hit Anybody Unless Provoked!

    By
    |

    It is known to all that Priyank Sharma is good friend of Vikas Gupta and Benafsha Soonawalla. In fact, there are reports that Priyank is dating Benafsha. It is also being said that all is not well between Priyank and Vikas after the duo finished web series Puncch Beat. Recently, Spotboye reported that Priyank and Vikas had a big ugly fight in a five-star hotel just a day before Indian Telly Awards.

    ‘Benafsha's Behaviour At The Gym Was Bizarre’

    As per Spotboye source, "Benafsha's behaviour at the gym was bizarre. Instead of trying to calm the two men down like many other bystanders and even hotel authorities did, this lady in fact almost got hysterical in trying to prove that her boyfriend Priyank Sharma is not at fault."

    ‘Priyank Doesn't Hit Unless He's Provoked’

    "So while Priyank raised an alarm that Vikas had hit him when the latter was running out of the gym crying for help, Benafsha was heard telling people loudly and animatedly, "Priyank doesn't hit unless he's provoked"."

    Vikas & Priyank’s Ugly fight

    For the uninitiated, Vikas was working out in the hotel's gym. Priyank walked in and followed him to the locker room, blocked Vikas' way. Suddenly, Priyank started taking vidoes and raised an alarm that he had marks on his body which had surfaced because Vikas had beaten him up.

    Vikas Ran Out Of The Gym Crying Out For Help

    Vikas was running out of the gym, and it was then Priyank threw water bottle at him, which missed Vikas. Apparently, Vikas wanted to call the police, but the hotel authorities were averse to calling the police. Later, Vikas and Priyank went separate ways.

    All the three of them are yet to open up about the fight. We are sure that the trio will have their own stories to narrate. Well, we hope things get sorted between Vikas and Priyank.

    Most Read: Naagin, Daayan, Nazar & Other BIZARRE & DISASTROUS Supernatural Shows That Are Dominating TV!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue