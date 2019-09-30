Priyanka Chopra Asks Kapil Sharma To Choose Between Rs 2 Cr & 6 Hot Girls; His Answer Is Unexpected

Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, is on a promotional spree. After Dance Deewane 2 and Dance India Dance 7, the actress will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Kapil shared a video in which PeeCee is seen asking him a tricky question and his answer will leave you surprised. She asked him as to what he would choose between a cheque of Rs 2 crore and a holiday in the Maldives with six hot girls.

Kapil's answer was spontaneous and left PeeCee in splits! Kapil said that he would choose Rs 2 crore cheque as the same Maldives package, he can arrange in Rs 60,000.

Kapil captioned the video, "#exclusive conversation 🙈🤪 with the #beautiful #smart #selfmade #witty n the #pride of #india @priyankachopra #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comedy #fun #laughter Stay tuned 🤗." - (sic). Not just his fans but many celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Elli Avram, Archana Puran Singh and Jay Bhanushali couldn't stop laughing and left laughing emojis on Kapil's post.

Coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show, it is one such show that families love to watch. It is being appreciated by the viewers and the result is evident as it is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Many celebrities, who have graced the show, still love to be a part of it. Recently, War actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff had appeared on the show.

