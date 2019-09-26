English
    Aww! Priyanka Chopra Blushes As Nick Jones Speaks In Punjabi; But There’s A Twist!

    Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas in an extravagant ceremony in Rajasthan, in the presence of her family and close friends. Since then, the couple has been painting the town red. They have been giving major couple goals to everyone. Recently, Priyanka graced Colors' dance reality show Dance Deewane 2 Finale to promote her film, The Sky Is Pink. Her husband Nick has found a new way to be with her, which has left her blushing!

    In the promo video shared by Colors TV, judge of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit and PeeCee were seen dancing to 'Dola re' song. Post their performance, host Arjun Bijlani was all praise for the actress. He then decides to dance with the ladies to 'Gulaabi aankhen' and then we are shown a still on screen, in which Nick is mouthing Punjabi dialogues.

    Nick says in fluent Punjabi, "If you hit on my Priyanka, I'll hit you in your teeth." When Arjun asks how he learnt Punjabi, Nick said, "Chopra se shaadi ki hai, Punjabi nahin aayega, khote."

    Arjun then asks him how did he come there, to which, Nick says, "Priyanka ke peeche peeche ajatha hun mein." Nick says that he misses her and dedicates the song, 'Tere bina jiya jaye na' to her, and Priyanka was seen blushing.

    The viewers loved the way Priyanka was seen blushing and enjoying Nick's Punjabi dialogues. One of the users wrote, "Omg...priyanka is really blushing..🤣🤣🤣🤣...she blushes even infront of nick's cardboard cutout...🤣🤣🤣 if this isn't love i don't know what is..." - (sic), another user wrote, "Funny video😂priyanka is blushing😋." - (sic)

    Also, the contestants paid a grand tribute to 'daddy's little girl', Priyanka. She was impressed with their performances and was teary-eyed. After their act, she revealed how her daddy played an important role in her life.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
