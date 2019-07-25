This Actress Is The Villain In Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes’ Love Story!

Parth & Erica Part Ways!

However, Parth and Erica were still spotted together at a few occasions. In fact, the actors had a blast during their Switzerland shoot. But, recently, their separation news shocked their fans. The reports suggested that the lovebirds have called it quits. They parted ways just a few weeks ago. Now, Spotboye report suggests that the reason for their split is an actress!

Who’s The Villain In Parth & Erica Love Story?

The villain in Parth and Erica's love story is 26-year-old actress from Jaipur - Priyanka Solanki, who was seen on Color's popular show Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon in 2013, but failed to create an impact.

Parth’s Friendship With Priyanka Didn’t Go Well With Erica!

Rumour has it that Parth became a bit too friendly with Priyanka, which didn't go well with Erica. She tried to ignore it in the beginning, but in vain. Although it was difficult to know if Parth was too close to Priyanka, it is said that Erica couldn't take their friendship any longer.

Priyanka & Parth Are Just Friends!

The entertainment portal also revealed that they had called Priyanka, a few days after Parth's father's death. At that time, Priyanka had told them that she and Parth are 'ONLY friends'.