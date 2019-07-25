This Actress Is The Villain In Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes’ Love Story!
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are adorable couple of the television industry, thanks to Ekta Kapoor, who got them together for her show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The couple play the roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma on the show and fans love them. Rumours suggested that the duo was dating - they arrived together on sets, ate together and even spotted sleeping on each other's shoulder when exhausted. In short, they were inseparable and are always together. But Erica shunned all dating rumours and revealed that they are just 'good friends'!
Parth & Erica Part Ways!
However, Parth and Erica were still spotted together at a few occasions. In fact, the actors had a blast during their Switzerland shoot. But, recently, their separation news shocked their fans. The reports suggested that the lovebirds have called it quits. They parted ways just a few weeks ago. Now, Spotboye report suggests that the reason for their split is an actress!
Who’s The Villain In Parth & Erica Love Story?
The villain in Parth and Erica's love story is 26-year-old actress from Jaipur - Priyanka Solanki, who was seen on Color's popular show Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon in 2013, but failed to create an impact.
Parth’s Friendship With Priyanka Didn’t Go Well With Erica!
Rumour has it that Parth became a bit too friendly with Priyanka, which didn't go well with Erica. She tried to ignore it in the beginning, but in vain. Although it was difficult to know if Parth was too close to Priyanka, it is said that Erica couldn't take their friendship any longer.
Priyanka & Parth Are Just Friends!
The entertainment portal also revealed that they had called Priyanka, a few days after Parth's father's death. At that time, Priyanka had told them that she and Parth are 'ONLY friends'.
