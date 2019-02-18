Pulwama Terror Attack: Ravi & Sargun Contribute Rs 3 Lakh; Kushal Tandon Slammed For Trolling KVB!

Ravi & Sargun Contribute Rs 3 Lakh

Ravi shared a note and wrote, "Yes we could have done this privately ...but we too got inspired to take action and contribute whatever little we could because we saw one of our peers post ...I hope it inspires others to contribute and support ..#JaiHind #JaiBharat #pulwama." - (sic)

‘It's Not A Lot But It Is What We Can Do Right Now’

The note read, "Life will never be the same, it can never be the same.. for the families of these brave soldiers what they have lost can never ever be substituted by anything. Unfortunately we cann only help with resources therefore me and Sargun have decided to support the families of the Martyrs with a sum of 300000 rupees we know it's not a lot but it is what we can do right now, we are always praying for their eternal happiness god bless their souls. Sargun and Ravi." - (sic)

Karanvir Bohra’s Emotional Post

On the other hand, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra shared videos in which he revealed how he was disturbed by the entire incident. He captioned the video as, "A time to be more sensitive now 🙏🙏🙏🙏." - (sic)

Kushal Tandon Trolls Karanvir Bohra

Reacting to Karanvir's videos, Kushal commented, "@Karanvirbohra Everybody is deep hurt , if u so against people's post the m against this post too... When people are hurt they don't have time to post-event this on a platform like Instagram ...they choose to let go of their feelings and talk about it with real people..just saying boy and yes we are deep hurt but this post #to filmy..." - (sic) He also tagged Nikitin Dheer and asked his opinion.

Nikitin Reacts To Kushal’s Comment

Nikitin balanced out the argument, but also appreciated Karanvir for talking about such a sensitive issue. He added that they all need to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand united at times like this'!

Kushal Trolled For Slamming Karanvir

Fans slammed Kushal for his insensitive comment and even a few celebrities supported Karanvir. Kushal clarified to Pinkvilla that his previous comment on KVB's post was misunderstood. He told the entertainment portal, "My intention behind the comment has been misread completely."

Kushal Clarifies…

Kushal said, "All I meant was that we must refrain from judging anyone who is not commenting opening about the issue, be it Bollywood or anyone else. I am sure everyone is equally hurt by what happened in Pulwama and just because someone isn't speaking about it doesn't mean they aren't."

Kushal Further Said…

"Also, if one really needs to do something for the jawans, there are many ways. For instance, I have actually asked people to let me know how can I contribute to the schooling of kids of any Pulwama martyr. No hard feelings against KVB or anyone. He is a friend, in fact."