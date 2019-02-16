Pulwama Terror Attack: Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Kapil & Other TV Celebs Condemn The Attack

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma wrote, "पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में मारे गए जवानों की ख़बर सुनकर बहुत दुखी हूँ।ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शान्ति दे, और उनके परिवार को इस कठिन घड़ी से लड़ने का साहस दे।पूरे विश्व को एकजुट होकर आतंकवाद से लड़ने की ज़रूरत है। #shame #PulwamaAttack #KashmirTerrorAttack #neverforgetneverforgive #CRPF." - (sic)

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani shared a note on her Instagram story, which read, "Prayers for the families of the brave. What happened in Pulwama is so saddening. This has to end." - (sic)

Drashti Dhami & Surbhi Chandna

While Drashti Dhami shared a note which read, "Salute to the bravehearts. #rip #pulwamattack," Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Shocked and saddended by the heinous act #pulwammaterrorattack heart goes out to the families of our departed heroes painful to hear painful to see." - (sic)

Divyanka Tripathi

"Terrorists have failed! We aren't terrorised...but revolutionized! It's not fear but anger we have within us today! Indians shall always stand united. No bombs can blow up our spirits! #PulwamaMartyrs you will be remembered! I hope and pray that our citizens, government, soldiers and intenternational forces come together to crush this #DeepRootedTerrorism! #pulwamaterrorattack #pulwamafighters." - (sic)

Surbhi Jyoti

Naagin actress, Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture and wrote, "Stop asking for blood, Hate can never be the answer. #pulwamaattack #blackday." - (sic)

Siddhanth Karnick

"When will this end. the hate the anger the terror attacks..there seems to be no end to it. this ideology has taken far too many innocent lives.. Good lives.. young lives.. no amount of prayers and wishes can comfort the families of our soldiers. we on our part can only keep ourselves aware of these atrocities and remember to respect beyond myself, when I meet and greet a solider of our nation and his family. And be ready to do my part when called for.. Jai Jawan! Jai Hind. #pulwamaatack." - (sic)

Nakuul Mehta

Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Heart bleeds to hear about the abhorrent & dastardly terror attack in J&K! Prayers for the CRPF soldiers & families. 🙏#pulwama." - (sic)

Hina Khan

While Hina wrote, "#RIPBravehearts #PulwamaTerrorAttack," Parth Samthaan shared a picture which had caption, "Terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K RIP to our brave soldiers who lost their lives." - (sic)

Surveen Chawla

"Horrific,sad and inhumane!! My heart goes out to all the #CRPFJawans and their families...when will this stop? #terrorattack #Pulawama #JammuAndKashmir." - (sic)

Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary Cancel Song Launch

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary were supposed to launch their song today. But they cancelled it.

Prince shared a note, "Since the root of our country has been disturbed badly, so as to maintain peace and prosperity we dont want to be part of any celebration as of now. We are not relasing our song #GoldyGalden Today. We shall announce the date and time soon!" - (sic)