Puru Chibber & Roshni Banthia's Wedding Was A Dreamy Affair (Inside Pics)

Puru & Roshni’s Destination Wedding

Puru and Roshni's wedding was a destination wedding in Mt Abu Rajasthan for the couple. Their wedding was a grand affair. The couple looked royal on their wedding day.

The Couple Colour Coordinated At The Wedding

The couple colour coordinated at their wedding. While Puru wore a beige-coloured sherwani, Roshni looked beautiful in a pink-beige lehenga. The couple looked adorable as they posed for cameras.

‘Our Shaadi Turned Out To Be Beautiful’

Regarding wedding Puru said, "Our shaadi turned out to be beautiful. We had always wanted a destination wedding with just close friends and family in attendance. The feeling of being married is yet to sink in, though."

‘Roshni Is My Best Friend’

He added, "Roshni is my best friend, and it feels as if nothing has changed. I feel that having your best friend as your life partner is the best thing to happen to anyone."

Puru’s Mom Made Wedding Planning

He further added, "My mother (Vibha Chibber, who is also an actress) is the only person who was planning the wedding from my side. She did everything single-handedly and I am proud of her. Till yesterday, she was busy with all the functions, but now, she looks relaxed and happy."

Puru Calls His Wife His Everything!

Puru shared a picture snapped with his wife, and wrote, "I can't thank you enough. Thank you my best friend, my life partner, my everything♥️ #purruhuaroshan @roshni_banthia." - (sic)

Puru Writes…

Sharing a set of pictures from his wedding, the actor wrote, "Thank you for making me realise what a beautiful thing relationships are. I love you biwi♥️. @roshni_banthia #purruhuaroshan." - (sic)