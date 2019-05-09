English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pyaar Ke Papad Actor Pratish Vora's 2-year-old Daughter Dies In An Unfortunate Accident!

    By
    |

    Pratish Vora, who plays the character of Nandu on Star Bharat show Pyaar Ke Papad, lost his two-year-old daughter last night (May 7) at his residence in a tragic incident. Apparently, Pratish's two-year-old daughter was playing with a toy and she swallowed a piece of toy. She failed to throw up. The toy piece got lodged in her throat, blocking her airway, which resulted in the untimely demise of the little one.

    Pyaar Ke Papad Actor Pratish Voras 2-year-old Daughter Dies In An Unfortunate Accident!

    A source from the set was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "This happened last night, I got a call and was informed about the demise of the Pratish Vora's daughter. She had apparently swallowed a plastic piece which got stuck in her throat. The couple has already taken a flight to Rajkot early in the morning with the body of their daughter, to perform the last rites. It was an unfortunate episode."

    When contacted, Pratish was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It happened last night when she gulped a piece of the toy that she was playing with. Please send in your prayers for her."

    May the little girl's soul rest in peace and we hope his family gets the strength to deal with the loss.

    Most Read: Karan Oberoi Breaks Down While He's Sent To Judicial Custody; Actor's Lawyer To Approach High Court!

    Read more about: star bharat
    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue