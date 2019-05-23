Qubool Hai Actors Reunite At Melanie’s B’day Party; Surbhi Jyoti, Chandna & Others Have A Blast!

Melanie Birthday Party

Recently, Melanie Nazareth celebrated her birthday and it was sort of Qubool Hai reunion as the actors of the show - Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Ankit Raaj and Varun Toorkey were spotted together.

QH Actors At Friend's B'day Party

Surbhi played multiple characters, while Surbhi Chandna was seen as Haya Ansari, Ankit Raj played the role of Amaad Iqbal Khan/Munna Rangila and Varun Toorkey was seen as Shaad Aftaab Khan/Murtaza.

Varun With Surbhi Jyoti

The actors shared pictures from Melanie's birthday party. Varun shared a picture of Surbhi and captioned it, "Geez! Get done with that plate already @surbhijyoti."

Qubool Hai Gang Have A Blast

Ankit Raaj shared a picture snapped with Surbhi Jyoti, Chandna and Varun, and captioned it, "Some bonds never change #qhbond #reunited."

Varun With Surbhi Chandna

Varun shared a picture snapped with Surbhi Chandna. Both Jyoti and Chandna looked hot in maroon outfits at Melanie Nazareth's birthday bash. Well, going by the pictures it looks like the actors had super fun at the party.