    Qubool Hai Actors Reunite At Melanie’s B’day Party; Surbhi Jyoti, Chandna & Others Have A Blast!

    By
    |

    Qubool Hai was one of the top shows on Zee TV. The first season was a super hit which featured Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover (as Zoya and Asad Ahmed Khan) in the lead roles. The second season was introduced in 2014 which revolved around Asad and Zoya's daughters - Sanam and Seher (both played by Surbhi Jyoti). The third season had Aahil and Sanam's story, while the fourth and the last season focused on the love story of Sanam's reincarnation Mahira (Surbhi Jyoti) and her husband Azaad Iqbal Khan (Rajbeer Singh). The show ended after Mahira and Armaan's (Avinash Sachdev) remarriage.

    Melanie Birthday Party

    Recently, Melanie Nazareth celebrated her birthday and it was sort of Qubool Hai reunion as the actors of the show - Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Ankit Raaj and Varun Toorkey were spotted together.

    QH Actors At Friend's B'day Party

    Surbhi played multiple characters, while Surbhi Chandna was seen as Haya Ansari, Ankit Raj played the role of Amaad Iqbal Khan/Munna Rangila and Varun Toorkey was seen as Shaad Aftaab Khan/Murtaza.

    Varun With Surbhi Jyoti

    The actors shared pictures from Melanie's birthday party. Varun shared a picture of Surbhi and captioned it, "Geez! Get done with that plate already @surbhijyoti."

    Qubool Hai Gang Have A Blast

    Ankit Raaj shared a picture snapped with Surbhi Jyoti, Chandna and Varun, and captioned it, "Some bonds never change #qhbond #reunited."

    Varun With Surbhi Chandna

    Varun shared a picture snapped with Surbhi Chandna. Both Jyoti and Chandna looked hot in maroon outfits at Melanie Nazareth's birthday bash. Well, going by the pictures it looks like the actors had super fun at the party.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
