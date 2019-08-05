Raghu Ram Announces Wife Natalie Di Luccio's Pregnancy In A Cutest Way

Roadies creator Raghu Ram got married to Italian-Canadian singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in a beachside ceremony, last year (December). The couple is all set to welcome their first baby. The television host took to social media to announce about his wife's pregnancy in a cutest way. In a picture, Raghu can be seen cradling his wife's baby bump, while Natalie was seen holding a pair of blue baby shoes.

Raghu captioned the picture, "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon." - (sic). Natalie too shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "*This has been a hard secret to keep!!* 👶🏻 We are soooo excited and can't wait to meet you little munchkin! ❤️ @instaraghu #BabyRam #January2020" - (sic)

As soon as they made the announcement, celebrities and fans showered with congratulatory messages. Here are a few celebrities who wished the couple:

Aayushmann Khuranna: Wow!!!!!!!🧡🧡 Congrats!!! - (sic)

Rannvijay Singha: Satnam waheguru 🙏🏼🌑 - (sic)

Karanvir Bohra: Oh my god! Oh my god! This is awesome... This is freaking awesome..... I'm so so so happy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. - (sic)

Sophie Choudhary: This is awesome!!! Huge congrats 💗 - (sic)

Benafsha Soonawalla: Oh my god congratulations cuties 😍❤. - (sic)

Raghu thanked everyone and wrote, "Thank you all so so much for your warmth and wishes! @nataliediluccio, I and the whole family is super excited to welcome the little one." - (sic)

Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg, but were officially divorced in January 2018. He met Natalie in December 2016, when they released a musical single. They dated for two years. In March 2018, they made their relationship official and got engaged in August 2018.

Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Nach Baliye 9 At Fifth Spot; Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Witnesses A Major Drop