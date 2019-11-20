Raghu Ram's Wife Natalie Di Luccio Enjoys Her Baby Shower With Friends (PICS)

Raghu Ram's Wife Natalie’s Baby Shower

Natalie Di Luccio shared a few pictures snapped with husband Raghu Ram and friends. She captioned the pictures, "Gosh, I have the most incredible friends in the world. Thank you so much for throwing me the most amazing baby shower! So many laughs, so much love. I love you guysss♥️♥️🤰👣👶🍼#babyshower #mamatobe #gratitude."

Raghu Ram Shares Pictures

Raghu too shared a few pictures and wrote, "Such a lovely, fun #BabyShower it was! It felt amazing to be surrounded by so much love and warm wishes! Thank you guys! ❤️🤗"

Natalie Was Beaming With Joy

In the pictures, Natalie looked pretty in a short floral dress and wore a cute sash of the mom-to-be. She was seen beaming with joy and the pregnancy glow is quite visible on her face.

Natalie & Raghu With Their Friends

The house was decorated with placards, balloons and fairy lights. In one of the pictures, Natalie can be seen posing for a photo holding her bump and surrounded by her squad.

‘The Happiest Baby Ever’

Raghu too was seen enjoying every bit of the moment. He also posed with different placards. In one of the pictures, he can be seen having a drink and holding a placard that read, "Happiest baby ever."

Raghu & Natalie

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in Goa on December 12, 2018. The couple had traditional South Indian wedding with close friends and family in attendance. In August, 2019, Raghu took to his social media accounts to announce the news of Natalie's pregnancy. Recently, the couple was seen spending cosy time at their babymoon.