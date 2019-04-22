Rahul Dev’s Father Hari Dev Passes Away At 91; Shahrukh Khan Shares A Heartfelt Tribute

Television actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Dev's father Hari Dev passed away at 91. The actor took to social media to announce the news that his father passed away last week. He also shared a picture of himself sitting besides his father and revealed that his father was a decorated police officer and the recipient of the coveted Gallantry Award. Rahul tweeted, "Will miss you Papa ❤️ .. He left us five days ago, a brilliant innings of 91 ..." - (sic)

He further wrote, "Most cherished moment with him at a robust ninety. Decorated police officer & the recipient of the coveted Gallantry Award. A simple, kind & free spirited soul. Blessed to be his son 🙏 ❤️."- (sic)

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, who has worked with Rahul Dev in Aśoka in 2001, shared heartfelt tribute. He wrote, "May Allah bless his soul. In school we use to hear all his stories of bravery and be inspired." Rahul replied, "Thank you so much Shahrukh.. your generous praise of kindness shall always be remembered .. god bless 🙏 ❤️"- (sic)

Nimrat Kaur too tweeted, "Was so wonderful hearing his stories from you so lovingly @RahulDevRising. Deeply sorry for your loss...may he drive on into his next phase with all the glory he lived with. All my love and warmest condolences Rahul 🙏🏼." Rahul replied, "Thank you so very much Nimrat .. Amen to that .. god bless 🙏." - (sic)