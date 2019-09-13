English
    Rajan Shahi’s Reaction To Fans Being Upset At Him For Not Crediting Hina Khan Will Leave You SHOCKED

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi reacts on fans disappointment for Hina Khan | FilmiBeat

    Hina Khan and Karan Mehra became household names with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actors, who played the roles of Akshara and Naitik, are still considered an epic jodi. After their exit, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi led the show. Recently, the show completed 3,000 episodes and producer Rajan Shahi had shared a special video, which featured the team. Although fans congratulated him and the team, they were disappointed the video did not even have a single picture of Hina Khan or Karan Mehra's, who were part of more than 2,000 episodes and were considered as pillars of the show.

    While Hina Khan was gracious and wished the team on the milestone, fans were furious with the makers. The actress commented on Pooja Joshi's post, "Many congratulations to the team 👏👏." - (sic). When Rajan Shahi was asked about him not crediting Hina and Karan for the success of the show, he made a shocking comment.

    Rajan Shahi Says…

    Rajan told Pinkvilla, "If you ask anyone who remotely knows me, they will tell that I speak my mind. I am also someone who is very appreciative of my team members. When there is someone to appreciate, I do it. Today, I am honestly saying that appreciating them makes me happy."

    ‘If I Don't Talk About Something, There Is A Reason’

    "I have done it in the past and if I don't talk about something, there is a reason. The 150 people in my unit really know the reason why. I really want to keep the respect and dignity and that is why I don't speak. What matters is what the 150 people who work with me think of me and I think right now, it is the time to be happy." Well, this indeed is a shocking statement.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team Performs A Havan

    Meanwhile, the team partied at Rajan's residence yesterday (September 12). There was also a special screening of the 3,000th episode at his house and the team watched it together. A ‘havan' was also organised today (September 13). Rajan Shahi, Shivangi Joshi and other members of the show were seen performing aarti during the havan.

    Shivangi Dances To ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’

    The havan was followed by performances of the lead actors. Shivangi was seen performing to the song ‘Ghar more pardesiya', while her team cheered her.

    Rajan Shahi Thanks Everyone

    Post her performance, the other actors took over the stage. The team also danced to the title track of the show. Rajan Shahi was seen thanking the channel, the team for the unity and their families for supporting them.

    Shivangi & Mohsin On The Stage

    Shivangi looked beautiful in an orange suit and a red dupatta, while Mohsin looked dapper in a black shirt and a pant. The couple was all smiles as they took over the stage.

    SHIVi 😍😍 #ILoveYou3000YRKKH #allbouttoday #yehrishtakyakehelatahai

    (Images Source: Instagram)

