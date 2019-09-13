Rajan Shahi’s Reaction To Fans Being Upset At Him For Not Crediting Hina Khan Will Leave You SHOCKED

Rajan Shahi Says…

Rajan told Pinkvilla, "If you ask anyone who remotely knows me, they will tell that I speak my mind. I am also someone who is very appreciative of my team members. When there is someone to appreciate, I do it. Today, I am honestly saying that appreciating them makes me happy."

‘If I Don't Talk About Something, There Is A Reason’

"I have done it in the past and if I don't talk about something, there is a reason. The 150 people in my unit really know the reason why. I really want to keep the respect and dignity and that is why I don't speak. What matters is what the 150 people who work with me think of me and I think right now, it is the time to be happy." Well, this indeed is a shocking statement.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team Performs A Havan

Meanwhile, the team partied at Rajan's residence yesterday (September 12). There was also a special screening of the 3,000th episode at his house and the team watched it together. A ‘havan' was also organised today (September 13). Rajan Shahi, Shivangi Joshi and other members of the show were seen performing aarti during the havan.

Shivangi Dances To ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’

The havan was followed by performances of the lead actors. Shivangi was seen performing to the song ‘Ghar more pardesiya', while her team cheered her.

Rajan Shahi Thanks Everyone

Post her performance, the other actors took over the stage. The team also danced to the title track of the show. Rajan Shahi was seen thanking the channel, the team for the unity and their families for supporting them.

Shivangi & Mohsin On The Stage

Shivangi looked beautiful in an orange suit and a red dupatta, while Mohsin looked dapper in a black shirt and a pant. The couple was all smiles as they took over the stage.